SA-Türkiye strengthen relations

South Africa and Türkiye remain committed to strengthen bilateral relations, says International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor.

The Minister held Bilateral Political Consultations with Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu of the Republic of Türkiye on Tuesday.

“Co-chair, it is an honour to preside jointly with you over these Consultations today. Such engagements are indicative of our respective countries’ joint commitment to strengthen bilateral relations through dialogue and through the exchange of knowledge in different areas of expertise,” she said at the session held in Pretoria.

She welcomed her counterpart to South Africa where they would discuss matters of mutual concern, bilaterally and multilaterally “during these very challenging times we find ourselves in”.

South Africa and Türkiye maintain strategic bilateral political, economic and cultural relations that were established in 1991.

Pandor expressed South Africa’s condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye on the tragic loss of life as a result of the explosion which occurred in Istanbul on 13 November 2022.

“South Africa remains steadfast in condemning all forms of violence and wishes to extend our sympathy to those directly affected by this tragedy.”

It was reported at the time that at least six people were killed in the blast with several others sustaining injuries during the incident.

“May I also use this opportunity, on behalf of His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and people of the Republic of South Africa to convey our sincerest congratulations and best wishes to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of the Republic of Türkiye on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye this year.”

Bilateral trade between the two countries has seen a gradual growth over recent years. During the period April to November 2022, South African exports to Türkiye increased by approximately 18%.

Türkiye remains a key investment partner for South Africa and has already invested in several projects with direct capital investment estimated at about R156.80 million over the past decade.

“Today we have the opportunity to discuss and exchange views on how best we can work together to strengthen the good relations that our two countries enjoy,” said Pandor.

Minister Pandor was also encouraged by our mutual recognition of the importance of the values of peace and stability, democracy, the rule of law and the centrality of multilateralism in sustainable development.

Tuesday’s meeting follows the visit by Deputy Minister Alvin Botes to Türkiye in October 2022 where he had successful discussions with his Türkiysh counterpart Deputy Minister, Sedat Önal.

“We look forward to a fruitful engagement on how we can activate cooperation in other equally important areas such as the arts, culture and sport, and science and technology, respectively.

Our countries are active in regional and multilateral issues, and I look forward to exchanging notes on relevant matters in this regard that are important for both our countries,” she said in her opening remarks. –SAnews.gov.za