President Ramaphosa congratulates Turkish President on re-election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after he was re-elected to office in a runoff election.

Erdoğan has been President of the European country since 2014.

“Türkiye held its presidential and parliamentary elections on 14 May 2023, followed by a runoff in the presidential election on Sunday, 28 May 2023. President Erdoğan was successfully elected in the runoff.

“President Ramaphosa said South Africa looks forward to working with Türkiye, under President Erdoğan, to consolidate existing strong relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels,” a statement issued by the Presidency read.

Turkey and South Africa have enjoyed bilateral relations for more than 30 years.

“South Africa and Türkiye share common platforms in multilateral forums such as the G20, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and are active participants in the various organs of the United Nations to which both countries belong,” the statement read. – SAnews.gov.za