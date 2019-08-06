SA supports Mozambique peace ceremony

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today attend the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement Ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique.

The agreement follows the successful political dialogue between the government of Mozambique and the Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO), which culminated in the signing of an agreement on definitive cessation of military hostilities on 1 August 2019.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency said South Africa and Mozambique share cordial and fraternal bilateral, political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

“South Africa’s attendance of the signing ceremony in Mozambique is in solidarity with the people of Mozambique and in support of peace and stability in the country,” said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Mid-year matric results are out

8389 Views
02 Aug 2019

Social grants continue to alleviate poverty across SA

4827 Views
21 Jun 2018

All systems go for 2019 mid-year matric exams

7861 Views
29 Apr 2019

SAA: No fire on US bound plane

397 Views
06 Aug 2019

The benefit of the grant

14271 Views
30 Oct 2013

Youth risky behaviour shows decline, but minister still concerned

33353 Views
12 Feb 2013