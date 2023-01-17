SA sends condolences to Nepal following plane crash

The South African government has sent a message of condolence to the government and the people of Nepal following the crash of a Nepalese Yeti Airlines plane on Sunday, 15 January 2023.

The aircraft, carrying 72 people and four crew, is reported to have crashed near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal.

According to CNN, the plane crashed while en route from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, a tourist gateway to the Himalayas.

“The South African government wishes the government and people of Nepal, as well as the affected families, strength and comfort,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) statement read on Tuesday.

South Africa and Nepal, according to the department, have strong historical and fraternal bonds based on Nepal’s opposition to racial discrimination and support for South Africa’s liberation struggle.

“The two countries maintain a cordial bilateral relationship which reflects shared values and a common vision for the future.” – SAnews.gov.za