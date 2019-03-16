SA sends condolences after New Zealand massacre

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a message of condolence to the government and the people of New Zealand following the massacre that took place at two mosques in Christchurch.

“The government and the people of South Africa convey their deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish all the injured a speedy recovery,” said the President.

He said the South African Diplomatic Mission in Wellington has been directed to provide consular assistance and support to any South Africans affected.

The shootings on Friday claimed the lives of 49 people and injured dozens of others.

Four suspects have been arrested by New Zealand Police. Among the four, one is a woman and three are men.

The country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. My thoughts are with Christchurch".

"It is an unprecedented violence in New Zealand. There is no place for such extreme violence in New Zealand." - SAnews.gov.za-Xinhua