SA registers over 3 600 new COVID-19 cases

Friday, May 21, 2021

South Africa has registered 3 641 new COVID-19 cases as the tally reaches 1 625 003.

Meanwhile, 61 pandemic-related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Of the latest deaths, 19 are from Limpopo, 17 in Gauteng, 12 in the Northern Cape, seven in the Eastern Cape, four in KwaZulu-Natal and two in Free State, pushing the toll to 55 568. 

“The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 531 993, representing a recovery rate of 94.2%,” the Minister said.

In addition, he announced that there are 37 442 patients who are currently infected.

The information is based on the 11 246 917 tests conducted of which 39 612 were performed on 20 May 2021.

To date, Mkhize said, 116 741 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since the start of phase two of South Africa’s vaccination rollout programme.

This brings the total of those who have been inoculated, including healthcare workers, to 597 406.

He also announced that 177 sites were operational on Thursday, of which 155 were public sector sites and 22 private sector centres.

Visit https://sacoronavirus.co.za/2021/05/12/active-vaccination-sites/ for the updated list of vaccination sites. – SAnews.gov.za

