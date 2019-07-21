SA to reflect on 25 years of democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially open the 25 Years of Democracy Conference on Tuesday.

The Presidency, in partnership with the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), an independent research Institution, and the University of Johannesburg, working in concert with other stakeholders, will host the 25 Years of Democracy Conference on 23 and 24 July 2019.

The 25 Years of Democracy Conference is centred around the themes of governance and leadership; socio economic transformation and citizenship and identity.

Participants from across academia, organised business and civil society will offer insights on the consolidation of democracy and encouraging active citizenry, reflecting on the last quarter century since the fall of apartheid.

The official review of the Twenty-Five Year Government Report will also be presented at the two-day conference.

The 25 years of Democracy conference aims to provide an in-depth reflective analysis on what lessons for governance, socio-economic transformation and nation building can we learn from our recent past; what are some critical success factors and challenges for realising the democratic promise; what will be the key drivers of change in the next 25 years of our democracy and where will South Africa be in another 25 years.

In his State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa said South Africa has remarkably progressed in building a new nation where all citizens have equal rights and broadening opportunities in the last 25 years since democracy, whilst acknowledging that the nation remains confronted by severe challenges.

The President went further to say that due to collaborative work, a firm foundation on which all may know peace, comfort and contentment, has been laid.

The Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, will officially close the conference on 24 July 2019. – SAnews.gov.za