SA records over 9 000 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded at least 9020 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24-hour cycle, with a positivity rate of 26%.

This brings the total number of cases to 3 433 554.

COVID-19 related deaths have increased by 81, with fatalities now reaching 90 935.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal with 2 522. The Western Cape recorded 1 961 new cases and Gauteng accounted for 1 859 new cases.

“The Eastern Cape accounted for 950 cases, Free State 486, Limpopo 344, Mpumalanga 364, North West 341 and the Northern Cape 193.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 26%, which is higher than yesterday (23.6%). The 7-day average is 26.1% today, which is lower than yesterday (26.8%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the institute said.

Hospitalisations due to the virus increased by at least 300 more cases overnight, with at least 458 people seeking admission.

Some 48 874 more COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Wednesday, which now brings the total number of vaccinations to about 27.9 million. – SAnews.gov.za