SA records over 10 000 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 10 017 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 862165.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that this increase represents a 25.3% positivity rate.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total tested today is 25.3%, and is higher than yesterday at 23.0%. The 7-day average is 25.1% today, and is higher than yesterday at 24.7%,” the NICD said on Wednesday.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 39%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 21%.

The Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 2%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of the new cases.

The National Department of Health (NDoH) has reported 50 deaths and of these, 10 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 100 609 to date.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of 164 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

South Africa has conducted 24 765 642 tests in both public and private sectors.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 59 358, taking the overall total to 35 307 618. – SAnews.gov.za