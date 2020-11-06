SA records close to 92% COVID-19 recovery rate

South Africa’s COVID-19 recovery rate is edging towards 92%, Heath Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Thursday.

According to the Minister, 671 579 patients recuperated since the outbreak which translates to a recovery rate of 91.7%.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is 732 414 after 1 866 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Also, 92 more people died from respiratory disease, which pushes the toll to 19 677.

Of the new Coronavirus-related deaths, 27 are from the Eastern Cape, 23 from the North West and 17 from Free State.

Five provinces recorded single-digit fatalities, of which eight were from the Northern Cape, seven from Gauteng, five from the Western Cape, four from KwaZulu-Natal and one from Mpumalanga.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize added.

Free State now has more active cases compared to other provinces sitting at 10 942, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 7 145, Gauteng 5 860 and Eastern Cape 4 648.

The Western Cape has 4 283 active cases, North West 3 565, Mpumalanga 622, Limpopo 562 and Northern Cape 353.

The information is based on the 4 917 625 tests of which 23 942 were conducted since the last report.

Globally, there have been 47 930 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 221 781 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za