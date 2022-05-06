SA records 9 757 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 9757 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 818 125.

According to data provided by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 25.9% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng, which accounts for 44%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 24%.

The Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; North West accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively in the new cases.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 25.9% and is higher than yesterday at 22.6%. The 7-day average is 21.9% today, and is higher than yesterday at 20.8%. The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

The National Department of Health has reported 64 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 471 to date.

In terms of hospital admissions, the department said that there has been an increase of 135 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 668 982 with a recovery rate of 96.1%.

A total of 24 592 030 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

As at 19:00 on Thursday a total number of 35 058 457 vaccines have been administered. – SAnews.gov.za