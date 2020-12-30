SA records 9 580 new COVID-19 cases, 497 deaths

South Africa has recorded 9 580 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 1 021 451.

A total of 497 more people lost their lives to COVID-19. Of these deaths, 137 were in the Eastern Cape, Free State 3, Gauteng 68, KwaZulu-Natal 114, Limpopo 13, Mpumalanga 2, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 158.

“This brings the total to 27 568 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The cumulative numbers of cases in the Eastern Cape are 168 090, Free State 61 974, Gauteng 278 516, KwaZulu-Natal 188 782, Limpopo 23 356, Mpumalanga 35 511, North West 38 957, Northern Cape 24 974 and Western Cape 201 291.

A cumulative 6 500 482 tests have been conducted with 31 457 tests completed since the last report.

The country’s recoveries currently stand at 858 456. This represents a recovery rate of 84%. - SAnews.gov.za