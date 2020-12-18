SA records 9 131 COVID-19 cases, 184 deaths

The novel Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly amid the second wave of infections, with the country recording another 9 131 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

This is after South Africa topped the 10 000 mark of new cases on Wednesday -- for the first time since August.

Meanwhile, 184 people succumbed to the respiratory disease on Thursday, with the Eastern Cape recording its deadliest day this week, with 103 fatalities.

The Western Cape recorded 58 deaths, while 11 were reported in Gauteng, eight in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Free State.

This brings the total deaths to 24 011 since the first case was reported in March.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

According to the statistics, the Eastern Cape has the highest number of total deaths at 5 873, followed by the Western Cape 5 288, Gauteng 5 146, KwaZulu-Natal 3 546 and Free State 2 104.

Mpumalanga has 617 overall deaths, North West 571, Limpopo 522 and Northern Cape 372.

A total of 780 313 people recovered from COVID-19, according to the latest figures.

The information is based on the 6 011 235 tests conducted, with 42 543 performed since the last report.

Globally, there are 72 851 747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), including 1 643 339 deaths.

Africa

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of new cases and deaths has steadily increased since November in Africa.

In the last week, the number of new cases and deaths reported increased by 40% (74 500 new cases) and 43% (1 400 new deaths), respectively compared with the previous week.

The agency said several countries in the region are reporting a resurgence in both cases and deaths, including Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za