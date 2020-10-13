SA records 888 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 888 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of detected cases to 693 359.

“Regrettably, we report 83 more COVID-19 related deaths - 17 from the Eastern Cape, 43 from the Free State, two from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng and seven from the Western Cape.

“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 863,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Of the 83 deaths reported, eight occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours, with one in the Free State, two in Gauteng and five in the Western Cape.

Mkhize extended his condolences to the families of the departed and thanked the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 418 418.

Recoveries now stand at 624 659, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%. – SAnews.gov.za