SA records 7 808 COVID-19 cases
South Africa has 7 808 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 6 May 2020.
Regrettably, there are five more COVID-19 related deaths with two from Western Cape, one from Limpopo and two from KwaZulu-Natal.
This brings the total national deaths to 153.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
The provincial breakdown of the confirmed cases is as follows:
Province COVID-19 Confirmed Cases
Eastern Cape 849
Free State 130
Gauteng 1 720
KwaZulu-Natal 1 189
Limpopo 40
Mpumalanga 57
North West 37
Northern Cape 26
Western Cape 3 760
Unknown 0
Total 7 808
As of Wednesday, South Africa reported 3 153 recoveries.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 18 388
Free State 6 102
Gauteng 15 1 036
KwaZulu-Natal 38 420
Limpopo 3 27
Mpumalanga 0 22
North West 0 20
Northern Cape 0 16
Western Cape 73 1 122
Total 153 3 153
Testing Data
In relation to testing, a total of 279 379 tests have been conducted to date with 11 315 tests done in the past 24 hours. - SAnews.gov.za