SA records 7 808 COVID-19 cases

Thursday, May 7, 2020

South Africa has 7 808 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 6 May 2020.

Regrettably, there are five more COVID-19 related deaths with two from Western Cape, one from Limpopo and two from KwaZulu-Natal.

This brings the total national deaths to 153.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The provincial breakdown of the confirmed cases is as follows:

Province                    COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

Eastern Cape              849

Free State                   130

Gauteng                      1 720

KwaZulu-Natal            1 189

Limpopo                      40

Mpumalanga               57

North West                  37

Northern Cape            26

Western Cape             3 760

Unknown                     0

Total                            7 808

As of Wednesday, South Africa reported 3 153 recoveries. 

The provincial breakdown is as follows: 

Province                      Deaths            Recoveries

Eastern Cape                18                    388

Free State                     6                      102

Gauteng                       15                    1 036

KwaZulu-Natal            38                    420

Limpopo                       3                      27

Mpumalanga               0                      22

North West                  0                      20

Northern Cape            0                      16

Western Cape             73                    1 122

Total                            153                   3 153

Testing Data

In relation to testing, a total of 279 379 tests have been conducted to date with 11 315 tests done in the past 24 hours. - SAnews.gov.za

 

