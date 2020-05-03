SA records 6 783 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Sunday, May 3, 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is now 6 783, with a further eight COVID-19 related deaths.

This is an increase of 447 cases from Saturday’s 6 336 COVID-19 cases.

The eight reported deaths are from: Western Cape 2, Eastern Cape 4 and Gauteng 2. This brings the total deaths related to COVID-19 to 131.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the health sector,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Sunday.

The provincial breakdown for COVID-19 cases is as follows: Eastern Cape with 774, Free State with 122, Gauteng with 1 624, KwaZulu-Natal with 1 076, Limpopo with 37, Mpumalanga with 46, North West with 36, Northern Cape with 24 and Western Cape with 3 044.

According to the Department of Health, 7 216 777 citizens have been screened from the Community Screening Programme and 72 087 were referred for testing as of 30 April.

“We thank all these compatriots for their solidarity with the programme and allowing our health care workers into the privacy of their homes,” Mkhize said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

