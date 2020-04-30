SA records 5 647 COVID-19 cases

Thursday, April 30, 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is now 5 647, an increase of 297 cases from Wednesday, 29 April.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 207 530, of which 10 403 were done in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

The provincial breakdown is as follows: 

Western Cape: 2 342
Gauteng: 1 446
KwaZulu-Natal: 980
Eastern Cape: 647
Free State: 116
Mpumalanga: 36
Limpopo: 32
North West: 31
Northern Cape: 17 

– SAnews.gov.za

