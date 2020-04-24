SA records 4 220 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

South Africa now has 4 220 confirmed Coronavirus cases, with four new deaths.

The Department of Health on Friday said the four deaths were recorded in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (two in each province). This brings the total number of deaths to 79.

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased,” the Minister said.

According to the department, to date, a total of 152 390 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

The tests have been conducted at both public and private institutions.

As at 24 April, the breakdown of total COVID-19 cases per province is as follows:

Western Cape: 1 413

Gauteng: 1 281

KwaZulu-Natal: 841

Eastern Cape: 480

Free State: 111

Limpopo: 29

North West: 25

Mpumalanga: 24

Northern Cape: 16

- SAnews.gov.za