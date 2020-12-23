SA records 339 more COVID-19 deaths

South Africa has recorded 339 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the death toll to 25 246.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of deaths at 107 followed by the Western Cape at 142 and KwaZulu-Natal with 45. At least 30 deaths were recorded in Gauteng, 8 in the Free State and 7 in Limpopo.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Tuesday.

A total of 9 501 new cases were reported pushing the country’s cumulative COVID-19 figures to 940 212.

To date, Eastern Cape has 161 186 COVID-19 cases, Free State 60 805, Gauteng 259 962, KwaZulu-Natal 162 680, Limpopo 20 518, Mpumalanga 33 493, North West 37 090, Northern Cape 24 300 and 180 177 cases in the Western Cape.

Since the last report on Monday, 39 045 tests were conducted with 6 215 728 cumulative tests done to date.

The country’s recoveries now stand at 808 241. - SAnews.gov.za