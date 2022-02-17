SA records 3 699 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 3 699 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 648 968.

This increase represents a 9.7% positivity rate.

The National Department of Health has reported 89 deaths and of these, seven occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97 520 to date.

In total, 22 762 117 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the private sector, 12 343 731 tests were conducted, while 10 418 386 were conducted in the public sector.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (17%).

“There has been an increase of 78 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the Department of Health said in a statement.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 9% respectively, Free State accounted for 6%, Limpopo accounted for 5%, Eastern Cape accounted for 4% and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province:

Gauteng: 1 328, Free State: 237, Eastern Cape: 143, Mpumalanga: 317, Limpopo: 176 , North West: 338, Western Cape" 636, Northern Cape: 66 and KwaZulu-Natal: 458. – SAnews.gov.za