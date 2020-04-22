SA records 3 635 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

South Africa has 3 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced on Wednesday.

This is an increase of 170 cases from the previous night.

In a statement, Mkhize confirmed that seven more COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded, bringing the total number to 65.

Five of the deaths occurred in the Western Cape, while two were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

To date, South Africa has conducted 133 774 COVID-19 tests, with 6 868 of these done in the last 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown of infections is as follows:

Gauteng: 1 224

Western Cape: 1 079

KwaZulu-Natal: 758

Eastern Cape: 377

Free State: 106

Limpopo: 27

North West: 24

Mpumalanga: 23

Northern Cape: 16

Unallocated: 1

- SAnews.gov.za