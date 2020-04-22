SA records 3 635 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

South Africa has 3 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced on Wednesday. 

This is an increase of 170 cases from the previous night.

In a statement, Mkhize confirmed that seven more COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded, bringing the total number to 65.

Five of the deaths occurred in the Western Cape, while two were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. 

To date, South Africa has conducted 133 774 COVID-19 tests, with 6 868 of these done in the last 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown of infections is as follows:

Gauteng: 1 224

Western Cape: 1 079

KwaZulu-Natal: 758

Eastern Cape: 377

Free State: 106

Limpopo: 27

North West: 24

Mpumalanga: 23

Northern Cape: 16

Unallocated: 1

-       SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

R50 billion to relieve plight of the vulnerable

5710 Views
21 Apr 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

5428 Views
21 Apr 2020

Social grants increased

24115 Views
26 Feb 2020

Three-phased economic response to COVID-19 pandemic

3825 Views
21 Apr 2020

81 000 SMMEs submit funding applications

19966 Views
03 Apr 2020

SASSA pays April 2020 grants earlier amid Covid19

56222 Views
22 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook