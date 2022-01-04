SA records 3 232 new cases of COVID-19

South Africa has recorded 3 232 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory confirmed cases 3 475 512.

This increase represents an 18.6% positivity rate.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 87 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 91 312 to date,” said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday.

The majority of new cases for were reported from Gauteng (28%), followed by KZN (25%). Western Cape accounted for 23%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga accounted for 3%; with Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounting for 2% respectively of the new cases.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. – SAnews.gov.za