SA records 3 084 new COVID-19 cases

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported in South Africa is 1 640 932 reflecting a 0.19% increase, with 3 084 new cases reported.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said there are currently 41 005 active cases in the country, reflecting a 0.69% increase in active cases over the past 24 hours.

“The national case fatality rate (CFR) as of 25th of May 2021 is 3.4%. The total cumulative number of deaths is 55 976 reflecting an increase of 102 reported deaths as of 6pm. Of the reported deaths 25.5% (26) occurred in the past 48 hours,” the Minister said.

Nationally, there has been a 17.0% increase in new cases compared to the 7 days prior. All provinces continue to show increases in new cases compared to the previous 7 days.

“As of 25th May 2021, the highest case incidence per 100 000 population over the past 7 days was reported in the Northern Cape at 226.9, followed by the Free State at 101.2, Gauteng at 58.4, North West at 52.7, Mpumalanga at 24.4, and Western Cape at 22.8 new cases per 100 000 population,” the Minister said.

Nationally, the new test positivity rate has shown a positive percentage increase compared to the 7 days prior, with all nine provinces showing increases in new test positivity rates.

Nationally, as of 25 May 2021, there has been a 17.0% increase in hospitalisations compared to the 7 days prior.

“In the past 24 hours, 28 026 SARS-CoV-2 tests were reported (22 770 PCR tests and 5 256 antigen tests) bringing the total number of tests conducted since the start of testing to 11 406 308.

“Of the total tests performed in the past 24 hours, 52% (14 656) are from the public-sector and the other 48% (13 370) are from the private-sector,” Mkhize said.

The overall positivity for the newly reported tests is 11.0%.

Deaths recorded

In the last 24 hours, 102 deaths have been reported: 3 in the Eastern Cape, Free State reported 32, Gauteng had 36, KwaZulu-Natal 11, Northern Cape 19 and Western Cape 1, which brings the total to 55 976 deaths – reported as at 6pm.

The Eastern Cape reported 3 deaths. These include 2 deaths in May 2021 (of which 1 occurred in the past 48 hours) and 1 in January 2021. This as the province is continuing with COVID-19 mortality audit.

The Free State reported 32 deaths. These include 29 deaths in May 2021 (of which 5 occurred in the past 48 hours), 1 in March 2021, 1 in February 2021 and 1 in January 2021. The province is also doing a COVID-19 mortality audit.

“Gauteng reported 36 deaths in May 2021 (of which 17 occurred in the past 48 hours). KwaZulu-Natal reported 11 deaths in May 2021 (of which 2 occurred in the past 48 hours).

“Northern Cape reported 19 deaths. These include 15 in May 2021 and 4 in April 2021. The province is continuing with COVID-19 mortality audit,” Mkhize said.

The Western Cape reported 1 death in May 2021, which occurred in the past 48 hours

Recoveries and active cases

Nationally, the cumulative number of recoveries increased by 0.18% in the past 24 hours, to 1 543 951. This represents a recovery rate of 94.1%.

“There are currently 41 005 active cases in the country, reflecting a 0.69% increase in active cases over the past 24 hours.

“The Northern Cape currently has the active cases per 100 000 population at 622.1; followed by the Free State at 232.7; the North West at 118.7; Gauteng at 74.0 and Western Cape at 43.9 active cases per 100 000 population,” the Minister said.

Deaths and recoveries

On Tuesday, 72 COVID-19 related deaths were reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 21, Gauteng 7, Limpopo 13, Mpumalanga 6, Northern Cape 6 and Western Cape 13 which brings the total to 55 874 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 541 250 representing a recovery rate of 94.1%,” the Minister said.

As of Tuesday, the total number of people vaccinated in Phase 2 of the roll out plan is 700 904. – SAnews.gov.za