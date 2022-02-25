SA records 2411 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 2 411 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 667 560.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the increase represents a 7.8% positivity rate.

On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 40 deaths, of these, seven occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours, and this brings the total fatalities to 99 018 to date.

With regard to tests conducted, a total of 22 994 945 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the public sector, 10 517 018 tests were conducted while 12 477 927 tests were conducted in the private sector.

The majority of new cases stem from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape with 20%. Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%, Mpumalanga accounted for 8% and the Free State accounted for 6%. The Northern Cape accounted for 5%, Eastern Cape accounted for 4%, Limpopo accounted for 3% and North West accounted for 2% of the new cases. – SAnews.gov.za