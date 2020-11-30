SA records 2 563 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa on Sunday reported 2 563 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths.

The latest figure is down from the 3 198 cases recorded on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak to 787 702, while the death toll stands at 21 477.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 cases rise

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal province is monitoring resurgence indicators very closely.

According to Premier Sihle Zikalala, the province has not reached the resurgence threshold, although the number of cases has been fluctuating in the past week, with the province recording the highest number of 353 cases on Friday.

“These indicators are monitored daily, and if the resurgence indicators are triggered, the provincial resurgence plan will be implemented.

“Sadly, we have lost 3 340 people, while thankfully, 117 964 have recovered,” said Zikalala on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal has the third-highest COVID-19 cases, with 6 212 still active.

The Western Cape and Eastern Cape already experiencing the second wave of infections.

The Premier said the provincial government was extremely concerned about the spike in new infections over the past four weeks.

Meanwhile, he said the cases have jumped to 1 652 in the last week, while the cases have increased by 30% in the past two weeks.

“As of yesterday [Saturday], we had 287 new cases, and no deaths,” he said.

eThekwini metro continues to record the highest number of new cases daily, contributing to about half the total of laboratory-confirmed cases.

Also, the number of deaths reported in the province has been declining in the past four weeks.

“The case fatality rate, therefore, remains at 2.6% and the mortality rate was 30 deaths per 100 000 population,” said Zikalala.

The Premier said Amajuba and eThekwini districts have the highest mortality rate, at 42 deaths per 100 000.

Meanwhile, 7 132 KwaZulu-Natal healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 in the public sector since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the total infected, 88 or 1% have succumbed to the disease.

“The majority of the infected healthcare workers were nurses, who make up 58% of these statistics.

“No new health care infections or deaths have been reported as of 27 November.”

Globally, the World Health Organisation is reporting 61 869 330 confirmed cases, including 1 448 896 deaths. – SAnews.gov.za