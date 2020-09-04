SA records 2 420 new COVID-19 cases

A cumulative total of 633 015 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa, with 2 420 new cases identified.

As of Thursday, the Eastern Cape recorded 86 489 cases, the Free State had 38 869, Gauteng had 21 1 678, KwaZulu-Natal had 11 4034, Limpopo 13 488, Mpumalanga 24 746, North West 25 816, Northern Cape 11 313, and the Western Cape had 10 6582.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 747 101 with 20 380 new tests conducted since the last report (Wednesday),” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said on Thursday.

Mkhize also reported 174 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the cumulative total of reported COVID-19 related deaths to 14 563.

A total of 39 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 50 in Gauteng, 24 in Eastern Cape, 8 in Free State, 17 in Western Cape, 9 in North West and 27 in Mpumalanga.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 554 887 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%. – SAnews.gov.za