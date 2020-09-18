SA records 2 128 new COVID-19 cases

Friday, September 18, 2020

South Africa now has 655 572 confirmed COVID-19 cases after 2 128 infections were reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 67 more succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the death toll to 15 772.

Twenty fatalities are from KwaZulu-Natal, 19 from Limpopo, 13 from Gauteng, 12 from the Western Cape and three from the Eastern Cape.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, extended his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thanked the healthcare workers who treated them.

A total of 585 303 patients have recovered since the outbreak, pushing the recovery rate to 89.3%.

The information is based on 3 983 533 tests conducted, 22 354 of which were performed in the last 24 hours.

Globally, there are now 29 737 453 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 937 391 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za

