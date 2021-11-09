SA records 116 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country to 2 924 072.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday, the increase represents a 0.7% positivity rate.

A further 20 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 352 to date.

This as 18 740 830 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the private sector, 10 100 643 tests were conducted while in the public sector, 8 640 187 tests were conducted.

According to the department, the majority of new cases are from Gauteng (33%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%.

The Western Cape accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of the new cases.

In addition, there has been an increase of 16 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours stood at 102 433. – SAnews.gov.za