SA records 11 362 new COVID-19 cases

After a two-day streak of cases below the 10 000 mark, South Africa’s new COVID-19 cases were at 11 362 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 471 123.

Gauteng tops the chart with 168369 cases recorded which accounts for 35.7% of the total infections.

The Western Cape comes in second with 98 737 cases followed by Eastern Cape with 75 872 cases.

Free State has 19207 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 71240, Limpopo 7840, Mpumalanga 12442, North West 18231, Northern Cape 4135, while 50 cases are yet to be allocated.

The country recorded a further 240 deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 7 497.

Eastern Cape accounts for 34 deaths, 156 from Gauteng, 27 from KwaZulu-Natal, and 23 from Western Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries currently stands at 297 967 which translates to a recovery rate of 63%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 873 163 with 42 528 new tests conducted since the last report. – SAnews.gov.za