SA records 1 778 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 1 778 new COVID-19 cases with the cumulative number of cases identified standing at 1 596 595.

In a statement released on Sunday, Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said the number of tests conducted to date is 10 887 709.

Of these, 26 098 tests were conducted since the last report.

Eleven COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 1, Gauteng 8, KwaZulu-Natal 1, which brings the total to 54 735 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 516 256, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date remains at 382 480. – SAnews.gov.za