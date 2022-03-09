SA records 1 436 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 1 436 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 686 556.

The increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases are from Gauteng (35%), followed by the Western Cape (23%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, the Eastern Cape 6%, North West 5%, Free State and Mpumalanga 4% each, Limpopo 3% and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of new cases.

The Department of Health has reported 16 deaths and of these, zero occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 625 to date.

A reported 23 285 855 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

In the public sector, 10 634 753 tests were conducted, while in private sector, 12 651 102 tests were conducted.

The cumulative number of cases by province are as follows: Gauteng 505, KwaZulu-Natal 257, North West 71, Free State 58 , Limpopo 41, Mpumalanga 58, Eastern Cape 81, Western Cape 334 and Northern Cape 31. – SAnews.gov.za