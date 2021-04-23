SA records 1 413 new COVID-19 cases

Friday, April 23, 2021

South Africa has recorded 1 571 348 cumulative COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus, with 1 413 new cases reported on Thursday.

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 55 more people had succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 53 995.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

Meanwhile, the number of tests conducted to date is 10 447 673.

“Of these, 34 493 tests were completed since the last report. Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 496 756, representing a recovery rate of 95%,” said the Minister. – SAnews.gov.za

