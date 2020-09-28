SA records 1 268 new COVID-19 cases

Monday, September 28, 2020

South Africa has recorded 1 268 new COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative number of detected cases to 670 766 on Sunday.

The Eastern Cape has recorded 88 892, Free State 46 128, Gauteng 219 039, KwaZulu-Natal 118 731, Limpopo 15 270, Mpumalanga 27 021, North West 29 012, Northern Cape 16 243 and Western Cape 110 430.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 143 466 with 15 028 new tests conducted.

Twenty two more people have succumbed to COVID-19 related deaths, seven from Eastern Cape, five from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, five from North West, and three from Western Cape.

“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 398. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 603 721 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

