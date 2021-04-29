SA records 1 250 new COVID-19 cases, with 48 deaths

South Africa’s COVID-19 caseload has increased to 1 578 450 after 1 250 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Wednesday.

In addition, the country logged 48 more deaths, pushing the tally to 54 285 to date.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 19 fatalities occurred in the North West, 11 in the Eastern Cape and five in the Northern Cape.

In addition, Gauteng and the Free State recorded four deaths each, while one was reported in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We convey our condolences the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 503 611, representing a recovery rate of 95%, and there are 20 554 active cases.

The information is based on the 10 590 107 tests conducted of which 22 514 were performed in the last 24 hours.

The Minister said the number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 298 153 after the Johnson & Johnson trial resumed on Wednesday.

“Our last recorded cumulative vaccinations were 292 623 on 13 April 2021,” he added.

Globally, there have been 148 329 348 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 128 962 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In addition, 983 410 283 vaccine doses have been administered as of 28 April 2021. – SAnews.gov.za