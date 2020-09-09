SA records 1 079 new COVID-19 cases, 82 more deaths

COVID-19 cases have jumped to 640 441 after 1 079 new cases were identified on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 82 more people have succumbed to the disease which brings the death toll to 15 086.

Of the latest deaths, 27 are in KwaZulu-Natal, 20 in the Western Cape and 15 in Gauteng.

Three provinces recorded single-digit fatalities -- nine in the Eastern Cape, six in Free State and five in the Northern Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Also, 567 729 patients have recuperated which translates to a recovery rate of 88.6%.

The data is based on 3 821 162 tests, 12 213 of which were performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 27 236 916 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 891 031 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The United States of America and Brazil account for nearly three-quarters of all COVID-19 cases in the Americas. Argentina, Colombia, and Peru account for the next largest proportion in new cases in the region,” WHO said.

In the Bahamas, public health and social measures have been extended from mid-August as the island continues to experience an increase in cases (18%) and deaths (15%).

“In the European region, France reported the highest number of new cases in the past seven days with nearly 44 000 cases followed closely by Spain at just over 40 000.”

In the Ukraine, cases are continuing to rise as well in Italy, WHO reported. – SAnews.gov.za