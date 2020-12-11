SA participating in all COVID-19 vaccine initiatives

Friday, December 11, 2020

Government has reiterated its commitment to participate in all COVID-19 vaccine initiatives to make sure South Africa also benefits.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams has cautioned citizens against relying on untested information about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccine initiatives. 

“Government reminds South Africans that our efforts are based on the scientific information provided by health practitioners. We therefore urge South Africans not to rely on fake news and untested information. We commit to provide information based on science,” Williams said on Friday, speaking to SAnews.gov.za.

South Africa is grappling with a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases after recording 8 166 more infections, bringing the total number to 836 764 since the outbreak.

Since the start of the pandemic, 22 747 people have lost their lives after 173 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

“Government wishes to remind South Africans that COVID-19 is still with us and requests adherence to the health protocols of washing hands, wearing a mask at all times, using their elbows when coughing and observe social distancing,” Williams said. –SANews.gov.za

 

