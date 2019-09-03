SA to participate in Fruit Logistica expo

South African companies are set to participate in the Fruit Logista Asia expo that kicks off in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina, said South Africa’s participation in the expo forms part of the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Promotion Strategy that targets high growth export markets.

Participation in the in the three-day expo also forms part of efforts to support South Africa’s fresh produce sector.

Fruit Logistica Asia is an annual trade show that focuses on the fresh, unprocessed fruit and vegetables produce sector and the related value chain.

The trade show also offers the opportunity to establish new business contacts as it brings together key players from all over the world.

A total 22 South African companies led by the dti, left the country on Sunday to partake in the fair.

“The composition of our business delegation cuts across the categories of small, micro and medium enterprises as well as other sized companies. The South African pavilion will specifically focus on fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables, fresh convenience products, dried fruit, nuts, herbs and spices, organic products as well as machinery,” said Gina.

“We are confident that our participation at this Asia leg of Fruit Logistica will expose our companies to a host of export and investment opportunities that will grow their profits and in turn cement South Africa’s reputation as a credible exporter of fresh produce,” she said.

The trade show will conclude on Friday. - SAnews.gov.za