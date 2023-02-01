SA offers condolences to Iran following earthquake

The South African government has expressed its condolences to the government and people of Iran after an earthquake erupted, killing three and injuring hundreds of civilians.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the magnitude 5.9 earthquake took place in the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran on 28 January 2023.

“The South African government and its people stand in solidarity with those affected and wish to commend the emergency personnel for their swift and tireless intervention regarding rescue and relief operations,” the DIRCO statement read on Tuesday.

“The thoughts of the South African people are with the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran during this catastrophe, and we wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

According to an international 24-hour English-language news channel, Al Jazeera, at least 816 people were injured, some of whom were transported to nearby counties for treatment.

“The city had experienced several smaller but considerable earthquakes in the past few months that bore no casualties and did not leave extensive damage.” – SAnews.gov.za