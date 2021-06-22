SA logs over 9 000 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has reported 9 160 new COVID-19 cases, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

This as there were 36 858 COVID-19 tests conducted on Monday. This translated to a 24.9% positivity rate, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1 832 479.

Of the latest infections, the majority were found in Gauteng (6 292), followed by the Western Cape (647).

New data shows that 93 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 58 795.

Meanwhile, the public health institute said 341 more patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 9 503.

According to the NICD’s data, 6 267 ill patients are receiving treatment in private hospitals, while 3 236 are in public health institutions.

The institution has advised people to adhere to preventative measures to limit the risk of contracting and spread of COVID-19.

So far, 2 144 204 people have been vaccinated in South Africa, while 3 656 516 citizens have registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to receive their jab.

According to the World Health Organisation, since the outbreak, 178 202 610 cases and 3 865 738 deaths have been confirmed.

In addition, the global community has administered 2 412 226 768 vaccine doses as of 20 June 2021. – SAnews.gov.za