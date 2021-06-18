SA logs 11 767 new COVID-19 cases, with 100 deaths

Gauteng has recorded 7 502 new COVID-19 cases out of the 11 767 that were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this represents a 22.6% positivity rate.

“The total number of cases today is lower than yesterday but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. The positivity has increased from yesterday,” the NICD said on Thursday.

The majority of new infections are from Gauteng (64%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (6%).

Meanwhile, a further 100 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 58 323.

In addition, the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1 786 079.

The information is based on the 12 383 955 tests of which 52 118 were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

The NICD said 1 974 more people were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, pushing the number of patients who are currently receiving treatment to 8 832.

According to the latest data, 1 974 099 people have been vaccinated.

Globally, as of 17 June 2021, there have been 176 693 988 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 830 304 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation. – SAnews.gov.za