SA keeps sharp eye on GBV for 365 Days

Despite the 16 Days campaign having officially ended on Thursday, the Department of Social Development will keep the momentum going to turn the tide on GBV.

Through the 365 Days programme of action, Social Development will focus on sustained GBV prevention, and expanded services to ensure that gender-based violence survivors receive much-needed services promptly.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Friday said the department is consolidating public inputs received for the Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, which advocates for a victim-centred approach in dealing with GBV.

The VSS Bill is part of a critical legislative framework by government in efforts to combat crime, particularly GBV and other violent crimes.

The bill seeks to put the victim at the centre of the criminal justice system in order to ensure that the rights applicable to the perpetrator are also the rights entitled to the victim.

It also seeks to bring to the attention of the courts the meaning of section 9 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, which provides that “everyone is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law”.

Highlighting some of the department’s services offered to victims, Zulu said the department recently relaunched the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre, which has been relocated to new and bigger premises in Salvokop, Pretoria.

“On average, the command centre deals with more than 200 calls per day. The new premises will accommodate a workforce of 30 personnel, and creates opportunities for the recruitment and employment of social work professionals,” Zulu said.

The department has also rolled out #Asikhulume (which means ‘Let’s talk’ in IsiZulu) and the Boys and Men Championing Change Programme.

Zulu said the department is also working on the expansion of Khuseleka One-Stop Centres in six provinces. The aim is to ensure that each province has one centre that provides a multi-sectoral approach to survivors of GBV to help them rebuild their lives and access justice.

“As part of ongoing measures to implement Pillar 4 of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF [GBV and femicide], the department, in partnership with the National Development Agency (NDA), has appointed 312 civil society organisations through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) funding,” the Minister said.

Anti-substance abuse festive campaign



In a bid to address the problem of alcohol and illicit substances abuse -- which has been found to be a contributing factor to the surge of COVID-19 infections and GBVF cases -- the department will conduct its annual anti-substance abuse festive campaign, focusing on COVID-19 and GBVF hotpots throughout the country.

“This national campaign is aimed at educating the country’s citizens, especially young people, about the dangers and adverse effects of alcohol and substance abuse.

“The campaign will be launched in Tlokwe, North West, on [Saturday, 12 December] during the official opening of the JB Marks Treatment Centre.

“This will bring the total number of public treatment centres to 13, with at least one in each province,” Zulu said.

Given the devastating impact of alcohol on families, Zulu said the department supports measures proposed in the Amendment of the Liquor Act, 2003, to among others, restrict advertising, marketing, promotions and sponsorship of alcohol beverages.

“We also support proposals for the setup of the special fund to which the liquor industry will contribute a percentage of their net profit towards prevention and harm reduction, as well as the further reduction of the alcohol level for drinking and driving to 0.02 percent,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za