SA joins the world celebrating Nelson Mandela Day

The South African government has joined the world in celebrating International Nelson Mandela Day, under the theme: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are”.

This year 2022 marks the 13th year since the United Nations General Assembly declared Nelson Mandela's 18 July birthday, International Nelson Mandela Day.

Following the declaration, Madiba called on everyone to honour him by helping their communities.

In answering this call, government leaders will today visit various communities to lend a hand to the needy through acts of charity and community development.

Among the activities taking place is the planting of fruit and indigenous trees, as well as establishing food gardens to educate communities on the effect of climate change and food security.

In addition, there will be a symbolic walk to raise awareness of the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

President Nelson Mandela spent his life fighting for a peaceful, non-violent and non-racist society.

"The 2022 International Nelson Mandela Day takes place when several South Africans are mourning the death of their loved ones who have been killed recently through acts of criminality.

“On this day, we urge South Africans to remember the values that former President Mandela embodied by promoting peace in their communities and endeavour to work with the government in building a South Africa that is safe for all," said Phumla Williams, GCIS Director-General.

Full details on the government activities are available on https://www.gov.za/NelsonMandelaMonth2022. – SAnews.gov.za