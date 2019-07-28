SA hosts dialogue on secondary education

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday deliver a welcome message to the first high-level dialogue of the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA).

The Presidency in a media advisory said the two-day forum on 29 and 30 July, will become an annual High-Level Policy Forum on Secondary Education in Africa.

The event will bring together Ministers responsible for education, as well as labour, academics, policy-makers, high-level representatives from development cooperation partners, the private sector, civil society, teachers and parents and youth organisations from across the African continent.

“The engagement will provide an opportunity for key stakeholders to share and discuss comprehensive and innovative education and training models/programmes that aim at developing the youth with the necessary knowledge, tools and know-how for employability or job creation,” the Presidency said in the advisory.

Outcomes of the High-Level Annual Policy Dialogue Forum are expected to contribute to the discussions and key decisions that inform reforms in the countries’ policies and practices.

The event takes place at the Emperors Palace Hotel in Gauteng. – SAnews.gov.za