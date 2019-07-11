SA to hold conference on next 25 years of democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead government’s delegation at the “25 Years of Democracy – The Next 25 Years” Conference at the University of Johannesburg, scheduled for later this month.

President Ramaphosa will deliver an opening address to the two-day conference, which will be held in partnership with the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, the UJ and the Presidency on 23 July.

Briefing media on Cabinet’s fortnightly meeting in Cape Town, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the conference will reflect on South Africa’s 25 Years of Democracy and offer perspectives on the next 25 years in the country’s development trajectory.

The conference will be attended by leading academics, government leaders and representatives of social partners including business, labour, community and youth.

This year, South Africa commemorates 25 years of democracy since the attainment of freedom. – SAnews.gov.za