SA gears up for 2023 Freedom Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the 2023 National Freedom Day event, which will be held at Manzilpark Stadium in the City of Matlosana, North West.

South Africa will celebrate the attainment of freedom and transition to democracy on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

President Ramaphosa will lead the national celebrations observed under the theme, 'Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains'.

“President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address and the programme for the day will feature cultural performances, a South African Air Force flypast and other ceremonial and celebratory elements,” the Presidency said in statement.

The President will be supported by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa; North West Premier Bushy Maape and Members of the Executive Council, mayors and senior government officials.

This year, 27 April marks the 29th anniversary of South Africa’s first democratic elections. Freedom Day is commemorated every year to honour those unsung heroes and heroines, who fought for freedom and paved the way for an equal, representative, non-racial society.

The national day also honours the masses of South Africans who resisted and suffered under apartheid, and faced death, injury and repression from the security forces. Many others battled forced removals, discrimination and other injustices, which the global community classified as a crime against humanity.

Kodwa launched Freedom Month on 6 April at Freedom Park in Tshwane. Celebrations will continue for the entire month across the country.

The celebrations offer the nation an opportunity to reflect on progress made in transforming the South African society, while also examining challenges.

This year’s Freedom Day celebrations coincide with the 27th anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution as the supreme law of the country.



The Freedom Day celebrations programme will be broadcast on all major news channels and on all Presidency and government digital platforms. – SAnews.gov.za