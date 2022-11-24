SA gears up for 16 Days of Activism against GBV

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign will kick off at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, on Friday, 25 November 2022.

According to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), this year’s campaign will take place under the theme: ‘Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment to build Women’s Resilience against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide: Connect, Collaborate, Contract’.

The theme, according to GCIS, seeks to expose society’s unequal ownership of the economy, increasing women’s susceptibility to abuse.

“Building women’s resilience against gender-based violence and femicide seeks to address barriers women face in accessing the economy through providing platforms for women to connect and contract,” GCIS explained.

The launch event will take the form of a women's trade expo, which will bring together hundreds of women-owned businesses from across South Africa to display their products and services, connect with buyers, and collaborate and network with other women in businesses.

“There will also be breakaway sessions which aim to inform and empower through information sharing sessions on the day.”

GCIS believes that the economic empowerment of women remains a key priority of government, as it is considered a central tenet to ensuring an equal society for all.

“Economic empowerment is one of the most powerful routes for women to achieve their potential and advance their rights. It promotes women's ability to reduce household poverty, hunger and food insecurity, as well as reducing the heightened levels of inequalities they face daily.”

The drive forms the centre point of government’s comprehensive 365 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

The event will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Corner Rand Show and Nasrec Roads, Nasrec, Johannesburg South from 9:00 to 17:00. – SAnews.gov.za