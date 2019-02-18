SA Express to resume Mthatha route

SA Express is scheduled to resume its Johannesburg to Mthatha flight operations later this week.

The airline is set to reintroduce this route from Thursday onwards.

It was initially suspended on 25 January 2019 after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) downgraded the Mthatha Airport following negative audit findings.

“The SACAA has subsequently upgraded the airport to level four and restored all the airport’s operating rights for passenger air services with immediate effect,” said the airline.

The airline, which offers connectivity between primary and secondary domestic destinations in South Africa and five other SADC countries, will operate a daily service between OR Tambo International and Mthatha Airports between Sunday and Friday.

The airline intends to increase this frequency in the coming weeks.

The flights will depart Johannesburg (ORTIA) at 3 pm arriving at Mthatha Airport 4:40 pm with the return flights departing at 5:10 pm, landing at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) at 6:40pm.

The airline will operate a 50-seater regional jet CRJ 200 on the route. – SAnews.gov.za