SA Express cancels flights to Mthatha

Friday, January 25, 2019

South African Express (SA Express) has cancelled flights on its Johannesburg-Mthatha route.

This follows the Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to downgrade Mthatha airport effective from today. This followed a negative audit finding against the Eastern Cape based airport.

“South African Express advises customers that the airline is implementing flight cancellations between Johannesburg and Mthatha,” said the airline, which falls under the Department of Public Enterprises.

The airline, which offers connectivity between primary and secondary domestic destinations in South Africa and five other SADC countries, said it is working jointly with the Eastern Cape provincial government authorities to find a speedy solution so that operations at the airport can resume.

“We apologise to our passengers and customers for the inconvenience caused by these cancellations, which are outside of our control.”

Affected customers are urged to call SA Express Customer Care on 011 978 2355.  

Meanwhile, all booked passengers for the period will be fully refunded. – SAnews.gov.za

