SA embassies reopen doors in Nigeria

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The South African High Commission in Abuja and the Consulate in Lagos have reopened their doors.

“The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirms that both the South African High Commission in Abuja and the Consulate in Lagos are open following the stabilisation of the situation in Nigeria,” said the department in a tweet on Tuesday.

The South African High Commission in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos temporarily closed their doors on Tuesday.

Both offices were closed on Tuesday following concerns reported to International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor by officials at both these missions.

This followed the receipt of threats against the mission staff as well as the property of South Africa.

On Tuesday morning, the department’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the offices remain closed as the department awaits word from the High Commissioner.

The opening of the missions follows on Minister Pandor’s meeting with diplomats accredited to Pretoria on Monday.

The meeting with the ambassadors follows on recent sporadic violence that erupted in some parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. – SAnews.gov.za

