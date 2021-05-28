SA detects 4 424 new COVID-19 infections

South Africa has recorded 4 424 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 1 649 977 since the outbreak.

According to the statistics released by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 93 people died from complications related to Coronavirus, which pushes the death toll to 56 170.

Of the additional fatalities, 42 were recorded in Gauteng, 17 from Free State, 15 each in Limpopo and the Western Cape, three in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Eastern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

To date, 1 548 092 patients have recovered from COVID-19, which translates to a recovery rate of 93.8%, while the active cases now stand at 45 715.

The information is based on the 11 495 627 tests performed, 43 442 tests of which were since the last report.

Mkhize said the total number of those who been vaccinated has increased to 828 204, with 348 436 having received the Pfizer vaccine under the second phase of the country’s vaccination rollout programme.

Globally, the World Health Organisation said there are 168 040 871 confirmed cases, 3 494 758 deaths and 1 545 967 545 administered vaccine doses. – SAnews.gov.za